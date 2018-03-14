NBC star Lester Holt sees ratings plummet amid fallout from North Korea trip, anti-Trump attitude

In a major embarrassment for NBC anchor Lester Holt, ABC’s “World News Tonight” soundly defeated Holt’s “Nightly News” in the ratings last week, scoring victories in both the desirable demographic of adults age 25-54 and in total viewers.

NBC “Nightly News” has been the perennial ratings champ over the last two decades, but that lead is now gravely endangered following Holt’s disastrous trip to North Korea — where he appeared to have been duped by regime propagandists — and also following his controversial moderation of a presidential debate in the fall of 2016 where some critics said he behaved in an antagonistic fashion toward Donald Trump.

“It’s a full scale fiasco. They’re in panic mode,” an NBC insider, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, told Fox News about executives at the network.

ABC’s “World News Tonight” beat NBC’s “Nightly News” among the key demographic last week, snapping the Peacock Network’s 89-week winning streak among adults age 25-54. ABC’s “World News Tonight” averaged 9 million total viewers and 1.99 million in the demo, compared to 8.3 million total and 1.91 in the demo for NBC, according to TVNewser.

NBC’s demo loss is the latest setback for powerful NBC News boss Andy Lack, whose reign has been plagued with controversy in recent months. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1