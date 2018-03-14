Nunes Concerned Special Counsel Is Ignoring Illegal Leaks

A key House of Representatives leader expressed dismay on Tuesday that special counsel Robert Mueller has shown no apparent interest in investigating illegal leaks of classified information, and accused his Democratic colleagues of “Stalinist” tactics in creating a false collusion narrative.

Speaking a day after the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence concluded it had found no evidence that President Donald Trump conspired with Russian interests to sabotage 2016 Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign, Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said on “The Laura Ingraham Show” that the only crimes his panel uncovered involved the publication of classified information about the counterintelligence probe that included eavesdropping on Trump associates.

“I remain concerned with the special counsel, even though I was one who at the beginning of it strongly supported Mueller’s appointment,” he said. “And I strongly supported it because we had already been investigating for several months at the time, and we found no evidence — not even one sliver of evidence — that the Trump campaign had colluded with Russia.”

Nunes (pictured above) said he believed then that Mueller would have focused on the leaks.

“Because those were the felonies that we knew of,” he said. “Yet I have zero evidence that Mueller’s even looked at the leaks or does not care about the leaks … Why would you not go where there’s an obvious felony that’s been committed? Why would you not start there?” – READ MORE

