Illinois Senate Taking Up Bill Requiring 18-20-Year-Olds to Hand Over Certain Semiautomatic Rifles

The Illinois Senate will consider a bill Wednesday that would require 18-20-year-olds to relinquish certain semiautomatic rifles.

The bill, HB 1465, originated in the Illinois House, where it was sponsored by Rep. Michelle Mussman (D-Schaumburg).

Breitbart News reported that the House passed the measure by a vote of 64-51. It gives 18-20-year-olds 90 days to hand over or transfer ownership of heretofore legally possessed “assault weapons” and demands the same age group immediately forfeit ownership of “high capacity” magazines.

Fox 2 reported that critics of Mussman’s bill were shocked by “the idea that the government would confiscate property.” But Mussman responded to these concerns by assuring colleagues on both sides of the aisle that “authorities will not visit homes to pick up weapons.” – READ MORE

