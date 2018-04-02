Lara Trump Teases a MAGA Bathing Suit as Family Spends Easter at Mar-a-Lago

First Son Eric Trump’s wife, Lara Lea Trump, repped President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan on her bathing suit while in Mar-a-Lago for Easter weekend.

The Trump family, including the president, First Lady Melania Trump, First Son Barron Trump, First Son Donald Trump Jr. and his kids, and First Daughter Tiffany Trump spent the holiday weekend in Florida.

While Donald Trump Jr.’s family spent some of their time decorating Easter cakes, Lara Lea gave her Instagram followers a peek of her “Make America Great Again” bathing suit.

She captioned the photo “coming soon” with an American flag, which possibly means the bathing suit may become available to purchase on Trump’s campaign website.- READ MORE

