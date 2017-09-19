NBC Skips Own Poll Results on Gun Rights, Hillary’s Toxic Unpopularity (Worse Than Trump)

Over at the Daily Caller, an article by Larry Keane of the National Shooting Sports Foundation shows an August NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found the issue of gun rights topped a poll when they removed the usual top concerns like the economy or foreign policy. They asked.

On their list of issues, gun rights/gun control topped the list at 35 percent, followed by environmental issues at 30 percent, immigration at 27 percent, and abortion at 17 percent. The pollsters questioned 1200 adults from August 5-9, but the results are still trickling out. This number hasn’t been mentioned on NBC News programs.

Then again, as often happens, there are other NBC/WSJ poll results that NBC didn’t talk about. For example, they asked how people felt about the state of the U.S. economy, and ten percent said excellent, and 47 percent said good (or 57 percent positive). Thirty percent picked “only fair,” and 13 percent said poor. – READ MORE