Trump to Appear as Guest on Huckabee’s First TV Talk Show Episode

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee (R.) will be joined by President Donald Trump as a guest on his new television talk show’s first episode.

Huckabee confirmed Trump will be his guest when the show launches in October, according to an interview with the Atlantic. He further mentioned the strong support Trump received from Huckabee’s audience – largely evangelical Christians – during the 2016 presidential election.

“[Trump] will, in fact, be my guest on the first television show that I do,” Huckabee said.

The show is set to air on Trinity Broadcasting Network, an international Christian-based broadcast television network. The show’s host said it will be the first show on the network to talk about politics, music, and faith. – READ MORE