Trump calls for July 4th military parade down Pennsylvania Avenue

NEW YORK — President Trump praised French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday for the Bastille Day parade he attended at Macron’s invitation in July, vowing to hold his own major parade down Pennsylvania Avenue next summer.

Trump said the Bastille Day parade, which celebrated the French military, was among “the greatest parades I’ve ever seen.” His reflection on the festivities came moments before the two leaders met privately at a hotel outside the annual United Nations General Assembly gathering in New York.

“We may do something like that on July 4th in Washington down Pennsylvania Avenue,” Trump said of the Bastille Day parade, which showcased elements of the French military. – READ MORE