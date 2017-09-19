True Pundit

Trump calls for July 4th military parade down Pennsylvania Avenue

Posted on
NEW YORK — President Trump praised French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday for the Bastille Day parade he attended at Macron’s invitation in July, vowing to hold his own major parade down Pennsylvania Avenue next summer.

Trump said the Bastille Day parade, which celebrated the French military, was among “the greatest parades I’ve ever seen.” His reflection on the festivities came moments before the two leaders met privately at a hotel outside the annual United Nations General Assembly gathering in New York.

“We may do something like that on July 4th in Washington down Pennsylvania Avenue,” Trump said of the Bastille Day parade, which showcased elements of the French military. – READ MORE

  • yurlittledog2

    Thank You President Trump its Loong Overdue…I remember a time when towns and Cities had Parades and Carnivals,Familys Had Big Cookouts and EVERYBODY SUPPORTED AMERICA..Its Time to Put PATRIOTISM back in this Country and where you could Agree to Disagree and not try to Kill each other over it and a time where LAWS Mattered!!! What made America so Great and still is..BECAUSE WE ARE FREE !!

