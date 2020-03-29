NBC praised China for its medical supplies. Turns out, Chinese COVID-19 tests don’t work, masks are defective.

NBC News showered praise on China last week for shipping medical supplies and coronavirus test kits to countries now grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.

“As U.S. struggles to stem coronavirus, China asserts itself as global leader,” an NBC News headline blasted.

The story said: With Italy in dire need of medical equipment, an economic superpower stepped in to help. No, not the United States. It was China.

But as it turns out, the majority of COVID-19 test kits and N95-like masks manufactured in China and shipped to countries in dire need are defective.

The Netherlands announced on Saturday that they were recalling more than 1 million defective Chinese-made masks, which were nearly deployed to the Dutch medical workforce. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --