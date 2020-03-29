Ilhan Omar Demands Release of ICE Detainees During Coronavirus Pandemic

Rep Ilhan Omar tweeted on Tuesday that ICE detainees should be released and a moratorium placed on new low risk incarcerations during the coronavirus outbreak.

“We need to release ICE detainees, people held on bail, and anyone qualifies for work release,” Omar tweeted. “We need a moratorium on incarcerating people who are low risk to others. We need an increase in medical staff in prison and jails,” she continued, adding that “incarcerated individuals deserve our humanity too.”

We need to release ICE detainees, people held on bail, and anyone qualifies for work release. We need a moratorium on incarcerating people who are low risk to others. We need an increase in medical staff in prison and jails. Incarcerated individuals deserve our humanity too. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 24, 2020

It follows a letter that Omar authored on Tuesday to House leadership, and signed by 14 other representatives, that demanded protection for refugees and asylum seekers during the coronavirus pandemic. The letter requested an extra $350 million in Migration and Refugee Assistance funds to go to the State Department, and an extra $462 million of Refugee and Entrant Assistance funding for Office of Refugee Resettlement. – READ MORE

