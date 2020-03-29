NBC’s Chuck Todd to Joe Biden: ‘Do You Think There Is Blood on the President’s Hands?’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” anchor Chuck Todd asked former Vice President Joe Biden if President Donald Trump had “blood” on his hands, given the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Host Chuck Todd asked, “Your campaign put out in a critique of President Trump and said that if he doesn’t do these things, he could cost lives. Do you think there is blood on the president’s hands considering the slow response? Or is that too harsh of a criticism?”

Biden said, “I think that’s a little too harsh. I think what’s happening is the failure to, as I watched the — a prelim to your show, where someone said, used the phrase that the president just thinks out loud. He should stop thinking out loud and start thinking deeply. He should start listening to the scientists before he speaks. He should listen to the health experts. He should listen to his economists. For example, the United States Congress has a piece of legislation to help deal with the incredible financial crunch that’s going to affect working families and all families, the whole economy.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --