Trump Rips Time Magazine’s Ian Bremmer for Attributing Fake Quote to Him

President Trump on Monday ripped into Time Magazinecolumnist Ian Bremmer for attributing a fake quote to him and proposed changing U.S. libel laws be to better hold the media “accountable.”

“.@ianbremmer now admits that he MADE UP ‘a completely ludicrous quote,’” attributing it to me. This is what’s going on in the age of Fake News,” the president tweeted while in Japan. “People think they can say anything and get away with it. Really, the libel laws should be changed to hold Fake News Media accountable!”

UPDATE: @ianbremmer has now admitted that he fabricated this viral Trump quote. And yet it is being shared by journalists and congressmen as if it is real. pic.twitter.com/QgNd9DnN8g — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) May 26, 2019

In a now-deleted tweet, Bremmer quoted the president stating that “Kim Jong Un is smarter and would make a better President than Sleepy Joe Biden.” When pressed on the quote’s veracity, Bremmer, also a professor at New York University, replied that the quote was “plausible” and represents the “state of media and the twitterverse today.” – READ MORE

