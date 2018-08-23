NBC political analyst: ‘Trump is indeed a scumbag, voters know that’ (VIDEO)

NBC and MSNBC political analyst Elise Jordan said Wednesday that President Trump‘s personal behavior is already “baked in” for his most hard-core voters, arguing that Trump “is indeed a scumbag” and “voters know that.”

Her comments come one day after former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort was found guilty in a Virginia courtroom of eight charges of bank and tax fraud — while almost simultaneously news broke that the president’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, had pleaded guilty to charges of bank fraud, tax fraud and campaign finance law violations.

“Elise, what you see there are lots of Trump supporters shouting, hollering, cheering for him,” noted MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski in playing clips of Trump’s rally in West Virginia the previous night. “And the question is, this is his base, will the base be moved?” – READ MORE

President Trump on Wednesday complained that much of the press won’t give him positive coverage, singling out The New York Times as “lunatics.”

Trump told “Fox & Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt that “80 percent” of the media is fake news, and as a result is the “enemy of the people,” an insult he frequently lobs at journalists.

“If I do something well, it’s not reported. Other than in the 20 percent,” Trump said in an interview that will air Thursday.

“I mean, The New York Times cannot write a good story about me,” he continued. “They’re crazed. They’re like lunatics.”

"Is the press the enemy of the people?" –@ainsleyearhardt See more from Ainsley's exclusive interview with President @realDonaldTrump tomorrow 6-9amET pic.twitter.com/fxkMqzKr5c — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 22, 2018

Trump has had a long-strained relationship with the press since he hit the campaign trail in 2015. He often derides negative coverage as “fake news,” and singles out organizations including the Times, CNN, NBC News and The Washington Post. – READ MORE