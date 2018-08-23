    True Pundit

    Giuliani Attacks Jeff Sessions, Calls for Immediate Hillary Clinton Investigation

    “If there is any justice left at DOJ why is payment by Hillary Clinton and DNC to FusionGPS for the phony Steele dossier not under investigation.

    On your theory in Cohen plea it’s an illegal campaign contribution.Let’s go DOJ wake up. where’s the indictment. Clintons not above law” — Giuliani

