WATCH: California firefighters show support, raise American flag after wildfires consume symbol

As firefighters across Northern California work to battle the raging wildfires that have left at least 40 people dead, a group of first responders offered a sign of support last week to fellow rescuers impacted by the flames.

While working mutual aid in Santa Rosa, deputies with the San Mateo Sheriff’s Office came across fire crews outside Santa Rosa Fire Department Station 5, according to the San Mateo Organization of Sheriff’s Sergeants.

As fire crews from Station 5 were out fighting the fire the previous night, their station burned down and their American flag was scorched right off the flagpole outside. – READ MORE