Elizabeth Warren Vows She Won’t Tax Middle Class to Pay for Medicare-For-All – Don Jr. Calls Her Out

After being criticized by her fellow Democratic 2020 presidential candidates, Elizabeth Warren finally unveiled her supposed “plan” to pay for her astronomically expensive Medicare-for-All, which she claims she can accomplish without raising taxes on the middle class.

Warren says only “billionaires” will have pay for her plan.

“It doesn’t raise taxes on anybody but billionaires,” Warren told CBS News. “And, you know what, the billionaires can afford it and I don’t call them middle class.”

The cost of Warren’s plan is estimated to be a ridiculous $52 trillion over a decade, something even she acknowledges. The Daily Wire reported, “It would cost more than $5 trillion a year. For comparison, the federal government spent an already alarming $4.11 trillion in fiscal year 2018, up from $3.99 trillion in fiscal year 2017.” – READ MORE

