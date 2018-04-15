NBC Anchor Reveals She Still Keeps In Touch With Matt Lauer

Despite Matt Lauer’s dramatic and disgraceful exit from NBC, some employees haven’t sworn off all contact with the former host.

NBC morning anchor Hoda Kotb revealed she still keeps in touch with Lauer, despite being a relatively vocal advocate for social justice and women’s rights.

Kotb, who was recently named one of the Hollywood Reporter’s most powerful people in New York Media, revealed she keeps in touch with Lauer despite the complicated nature of their relationship.

“We keep in touch with him. I mean, look, this is one of those complex situations,” Kotb said. “I’ve known him since I started working at NBC [in 1998]. When I was sick with breast cancer, he was the first to call. He helps and helped in ways that . . . you know, he was incredible in that way. There is that Matt and then there’s the Matt that the accusers speak of.” – READ MORE

