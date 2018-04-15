True Pundit

Politics World

Muy Caliente! Ivanka Sizzles In Red Satin Dress During Peru Trip (PHOTOS)

Posted on by
Share:

Ivanka Trump sizzled in a red dress Thursday night on her trip to Lima, Peru for the CEO Summit of the Americas.

The first daughter looked incredible in the sleeveless red satin number that went down just past her knees.

“Dinner at the historic Huaca Pucllana with President @MartinVizcarraC, IDB President Moreno, US Cabinet Secretaries and CEOs, culminating a great first day at the CEO Summit of the Americas in Lima. #SummitAmericas,” Trump tweeted Thursday, along with a couple of pictures from the evening. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Muy Caliente! Ivanka's Red Satin Dress Sizzles In Peru
Muy Caliente! Ivanka's Red Satin Dress Sizzles In Peru

Ivanka Trump sizzled in a red dress Thursday night on her trip to Lima, Peru for the CEO Summit of the Americas. The first daughter looked incredible in the sleeveless red satin number that went down

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: