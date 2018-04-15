Politics World
Muy Caliente! Ivanka Sizzles In Red Satin Dress During Peru Trip (PHOTOS)
Ivanka Trump sizzled in a red dress Thursday night on her trip to Lima, Peru for the CEO Summit of the Americas.
Cenando en Huaca Pucllana con el Presidente @MartinVizcarraC, el Presidente Moreno (BID), Ministros de Gabinete de EEUU y CEOs para culminar un increíble primer día en Lima. #SummitAmericas pic.twitter.com/d30vKaM4Y2
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 13, 2018
Dinner at the historic Huaca Pucllana with President @MartinVizcarraC, IDB President Moreno, US Cabinet Secretaries and CEOs, culminating a great first day at the CEO Summit of the Americas in Lima. #SummitAmericas pic.twitter.com/0xY3qf3yVd
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 13, 2018
The first daughter looked incredible in the sleeveless red satin number that went down just past her knees.
“Dinner at the historic Huaca Pucllana with President @MartinVizcarraC, IDB President Moreno, US Cabinet Secretaries and CEOs, culminating a great first day at the CEO Summit of the Americas in Lima. #SummitAmericas,” Trump tweeted Thursday, along with a couple of pictures from the evening. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Ivanka Trump sizzled in a red dress Thursday night on her trip to Lima, Peru for the CEO Summit of the Americas. The first daughter looked incredible in the sleeveless red satin number that went down