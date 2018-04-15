Muy Caliente! Ivanka Sizzles In Red Satin Dress During Peru Trip (PHOTOS)

Ivanka Trump sizzled in a red dress Thursday night on her trip to Lima, Peru for the CEO Summit of the Americas.

Cenando en Huaca Pucllana con el Presidente @MartinVizcarraC, el Presidente Moreno (BID), Ministros de Gabinete de EEUU y CEOs para culminar un increíble primer día en Lima. #SummitAmericas pic.twitter.com/d30vKaM4Y2 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 13, 2018

Dinner at the historic Huaca Pucllana with President @MartinVizcarraC, IDB President Moreno, US Cabinet Secretaries and CEOs, culminating a great first day at the CEO Summit of the Americas in Lima. #SummitAmericas pic.twitter.com/0xY3qf3yVd — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 13, 2018

The first daughter looked incredible in the sleeveless red satin number that went down just past her knees.

“Dinner at the historic Huaca Pucllana with President @MartinVizcarraC, IDB President Moreno, US Cabinet Secretaries and CEOs, culminating a great first day at the CEO Summit of the Americas in Lima. #SummitAmericas,” Trump tweeted Thursday, along with a couple of pictures from the evening. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1