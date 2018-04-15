FBI Director Officially Announces McCabe Replacement

In a statement Friday making it official, the FBI announced Acting Deputy Director David Bowdich will permanently retain the position he has held on an interim basis since his predecessor’s ouster.

Former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe was fired last month by Attorney General Jeff Sessions just over a day before he would have been eligible for his full pension.

McCabe’s replacement had been associate deputy director prior the promotion to acting deputy director.

A formal announcement Friday by FBI Director Christopher Wray confirmed widespread speculation that Bowdich would retain the position on a full-time basis.

The promotion marks the latest achievement in a career that included leading the bureau’s response to the deadly mass shooting at an office holiday party in San Bernardino, California, in 2015. Bowdich had earlier served on a tactical team and performed duties as a sniper. – READ MORE

