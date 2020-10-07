NBA Will Leave Social Justice Messages To Be ‘Delivered Off The Floor’ Amid Ratings Dive

Amid news that the NBA is clocking record-low ratings for the 2020 NBA Finals, league commissioner Adam Silver told NBA Countdown that professional basketball will leave social justice messages “off the floor” next season.

The 2020 season, played in a “bubble” because of the coronavirus pandemic, prominently featured Black Lives Matter messaging. NBA players were encouraged to replace the surnames on their jerseys with social justice-themed messaging, and the slogan “Black Lives Matter” was printed across the court where “bubble” games were played.

The league’s decision to embrace the Black Lives Matter movement was controversial even among team owners, but Silver demanded that teams comply to show support for the league’s black players, according to NBC News.

“Adam Silver told them, ‘Hey guys, this is what we’re going to do to support our players. Our league is overwhelmingly comprised of African American players. This is important. This is a partnership. We need to work together to get through this season and into next year,’” the outlet reported. – READ MORE

