Joe Biden to Girls: I Want to See Them Dance ‘When They’re 4 Years Older’

Joe Biden visited the Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami on Monday and told a group of young girls he wanted to see them dance “when they’re four years older.”

Joe Biden made several stops in Florida on Monday as polls show Donald Trump more favorable among Hispanic voters this year than he was in 2016, the Miami Herald reported.

In this angle you can see who he is talking to pic.twitter.com/zPAeYNCTxh — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 6, 2020

During Biden’s visit to the community center, a group of traditional Haitian dancers, who appeared to be of various ages, gave a performance.

“Good news is, for me, I’m here. The bad news for you is I’m coming back,” he said.

“And I want to see these beautiful young ladies. I want to see them dancing when they’re four years older, too,” Biden said. – READ MORE

