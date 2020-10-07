George Floyd death: Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin posts $1M bail, released from jail

The former Minneapolis police officer seen in the viral video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd before his death in police custody posted a $1 million bond and was released Wednesday.

Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter, was released from Oak Park Heights prison, where he had been held since May 31, a Minnesota Department of Corrections spokesperson confirmed to Fox 9 Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office posted a notice of release indicating Chauvin paid a $1 million bond and was required by law to show in court on March 8, 2021, at 9 a.m. A court document signed by A-Affordable Bail Bonds of Brainerd, Minn., also showed Chauvin paid the non-cash bond on Wednesday.

The other three officers at the scene, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao, are charged with aiding and abetting. They previously posted bail amounts of $750,000 and have been freed pending trial. Currently, all four men are scheduled to face trial together in March, but the judge is weighing a request to have them tried separately. – READ MORE

