Navy Uncovers Hidden Treasure Buried Nearly 100 Years

In a conservation effort by the U.S. Naval Academy Museum, flags from conflicts from the 19th Century have recently been re-discovered. The boxes indicated they were captured flags, but little did museum curator Charles Swift know how rich their history really was.

According to Stars and Stripes, the museum has discovered 61 banners that were captured in 1800s conflicts. While the banners had been shown in the museum back in the early 1900s, no one alive today has seen these banners until now.

“The 46 newly discovered flags — including banners from battles in Asia and from the Spanish-American War — had originally been put on display in 1913,” Stars and Stripes reports. “But seven years later, they were covered up by the 15 flags from the War of 1812 — and sealed up for nearly a century.”

Swift describes the moment he saw the flags. “More importantly than just seeing them was seeing the colors,” he told Stars and Stripes. – READ MORE

