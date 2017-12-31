James Woods Unleashes Truth Behind Science After Warren Starts Crying Climate Change

An attempt by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren to call President Donald Trump out on his alleged ignorance of science failed badly this week when actor James Woods turned Warren’s words against her.

“I’m going to say something really crazy: I believe in science,” Warren wrote, responding to a tweet in which Trump rightly noted that the cold wave sweeping across America seems to contradict the left’s claims of ongoing “global warming.”

I’m going to say something really crazy: I believe in science. Climate change is real and we have a moral obligation to protect this Earth for our children and grandchildren. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) December 29, 2017

While many Twitter users responded to Warren’s tweet by noting that the so-called “science” behind the left’s climate change theories remains murky and unproven, Woods instead pulled an epic jump shot, nailing the phony senator for something else entirely: namely, her lying.

“DNA is also based in science,” he wrote. “Yours does not show you are Native American. So either you are an outright liar or you actually don’t believe in science. Which is it, #Liewatha.”

DNA is also based in science. Yours does not show you are Native American. So either you are an outright liar or you actually don’t believe in science. Which is it, #Liewatha https://t.co/Iq3T89Wnwt — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 29, 2017

His point was that for someone who falsely pretends to be a Native American, Warren has no room to talk about science. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *