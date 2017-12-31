Trump’s DHS Goes International With Brand New Operation for American Safety

President Donald Trump famously promised to “Make America Great Again” — but he also pledged to make America safe again.

Under the 45th president, that means expanding the Department of Homeland Security, and new programs are deploying DHS security personnel outside the U.S. to intercept threats before they reach our shores.

Homeland Security oversees several major law enforcement agencies, and each of them is using increasingly global strategies to keep America safe.

“An estimated 2,000 Homeland Security employees — from Immigration and Customs Enforcement special agents to Transportation Security Administration officials — now are deployed to more than 70 countries around the world,” reported The New York Times.

“Hundreds more are either at sea for weeks at a time aboard Coast Guard ships, or patrolling the skies in surveillance planes above the eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.”

The logic is simple: Terrorists and smugglers have to come from somewhere, and that “somewhere” is usually outside of the border. By locating and tracking threats early, both the United States and the world can be a more secure place. – READ MORE

