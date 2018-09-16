California will launch ‘its own damn satellite’ as a swipe at Trump, ‘Governor Moonbeam’ says

California Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday said his state will launch its own satellite in a bid to combat climate change, following up on a promise he made after the election of President Trump.

“We’re going to launch our own satellite — our own damn satellite to figure out where the pollution is and how we’re going to end it,” Brown told the audience at the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco.

The Golden State will work with San Francisco-based Planet Labs to launch a satellite that would track climate-change-causing pollutants. The company has already launched 150 satellites, Brown said.

“In California, with science under attack, in fact we’re under attack by a lot of people, including Donald Trump, but the climate threat still keeps growing,” Brown added. “So, we want to know, what the hell is going on all over the world, all the time?”

The outgoing governor, who will leave at the end of the year and will be replaced by Democrat Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom or Republican businessman John Cox, didn’t divulge any how much it will cost the state to undergo a space-related project that is generally done by the federal government.- READ MORE

A California federal judge has overturned a 95-year-old law that banned firearms dealers from using handgun images for advertising on storefronts.

“California may not accomplish its goals by violating the First Amendment,” U.S. District Court Judge Troy L. Nunley wrote in his 15-page decision, KOVR-TV reported.

The decision came as good news for the firearms dealers who filed the lawsuit after they were cited for violating the 1923 law. The law was originally passed in hopes of curbing suicides and other violent acts.

After four years of litigation, the statute was struck down as unconstitutional on Tuesday. – READ MORE