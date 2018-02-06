Julian Assange Set To Remain In Ecuadorian Embassy After Court Refuses To Quash His Arrest Warrant

Julian Assange’s bid to end his five-year standoff with police has failed after a court ruled the warrant for his arrest should stand.

The WikiLeaks founder applied to have a warrant for skipping bail quashed, which would free him to leave the Ecuadorian embassy in London without fear of arrest. Swedish prosecutors had already dropped their investigation over sexual assault and rape allegations, which he denies.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court previously heard he was suffering from depression, a frozen shoulder and painful toothache after hiding out in the embassy since 2012.

He claimed being extradited to Sweden would see him removed to the US over WikiLeaks’ publication of war logs and diplomatic cables. – READ MORE

Just on Friday, Comey went to social media regarding the FISA memo that President Trump recently de-classified. In a word, his tweet is schizophrenic.

With half of his take already out there, Comey then shifted a full 180: “Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs.”

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange pointed out the inherent contradiction (a weird kind of schizophrenia for a guy who used to run the nation’s premier law enforcement agency).

James Comey, master of logic: FISA memo is nothing — and also the destroyer of worlds. https://t.co/RIqTGpUwk2 — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) February 2, 2018

Assange tweeted, “James Comey, master of logic: FISA memo is nothing — and also the destroyer of worlds.’” – READ MORE