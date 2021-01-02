COVID-19 Relief Bill Includes 180-Day Deadline For A UFO Report

Many have been complaining of “pork” or special interests in the COVID-19 relief and Omnibus bill, but they’ve neglected to see that it also includes a deadline requiring that a report on UFOs be produced.

Nick Pope, who is the former head of the UFO division in the U.K. Defence Ministry, told The New York Post that the bill states that disclosures be produced within 180 days.

“In this omni act that’s now been signed is the Intelligence Authorization Act for fiscal year 2021 and that has in it language on UFOs and specifically… UAP… Unidentified Aerial phenomena and specifically there is a request from the Senate Intelligence Committee to the Director of National Intelligence that a report be produced about the phenomenon within 180 days of

enactment.”

According to the Senate Intelligence Committee, the report must include “observed airborne objects that have not been identified.”– READ MORE

