National Enquirer boss and longtime Trump friend David Pecker gets federal immunity in Michael Cohen case

The chairman of the company that publishes the National Enquirer was granted immunity by federal prosecutors as part of an investigation into President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, NBC News reported Thursday.

The immunity deal was earlier reported by The Wall Street Journal and Vanity Fair.

Details of the agreement were not immediately known. But the Journal reported earlier Thursday that American Media Inc. Chairman David Pecker had given prosecutors details about the president’s knowledge of payments Cohen made to women alleging affairs with Trump.

Prosecutors declined CNBC’s request for comment on the Journal’s report. A spokesman for American Media did not immediately respond to CNBC’s requests for comment.

The immunity deal could hold significant consequences for Trump, as Pecker could have as much damaging information about the president as anyone in Trump’s orbit. – READ MORE