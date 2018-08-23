Sessions fires back at Trump’s latest slam: DOJ won’t be ‘improperly influenced’ by politics

Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired back Thursday at President Trump for saying he “never took control of the Justice Department,” putting out a sharp statement vowing the agency won’t be “improperly influenced” by politics.

Trump made the comments in a wide-ranging interview with “Fox & Friends.” The president, on the heels of the first guilty verdict from a trial connected to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, continued to fume over Sessions’ recusal from the Russia investigation.

“Jeff Sessions never took control of the Justice Department, and it’s a sort of an incredible thing,” Trump claimed.

But Sessions countered in a written statement:

“I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in, which is why we have had unprecedented success at effectuating the President’s agenda—one that protects the safety and security rights of the American people, reduces violent crime, enforces our immigration laws, promotes economic growth, and advances religious liberty.”

He went on to say, "While I am Attorney General, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations."