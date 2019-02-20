Nation Of Islam Preacher Louis Farrakhan Blames ‘WICKED JEWS’ For Attacks On Women’s March Leaders

Nation of Islam’s anti-Semitic leader, Louis Farrakhan, used his annual “Savior’s Day” speech to defend Women’s March leaders who forged a close relationship with his group, blaming the “wicked Jews” for driving a wedge between the Women’s March and leftist organizers, and for trying to “break up the women’s movement.”

The Nation of Islam hosted its annual national conference, Savior’s Day, at the United Center in Chicago over the weekend, and anti-Semitism was a priority among attendees. Speakers tore into the Jewish people, accusing them of everything from owning the Federal Reserve to instituting sharecropping to inventing pedophilia.

But Farrakhan reserved some of his sharpest anti-Semitic criticism for defending Women’s March leader Tamika Mallory and her colleagues, whom he claims are victims of a conspiracy.

“The most beautiful sight that I could lay eyes on when I saw, the day after Trump was elected, women from all over the world were standing in solidarity, and a black woman is the initiator of it,” Farrakhan said about Mallory in his speech as a photo of Mallory popped up on the United Center’s scoreboard.