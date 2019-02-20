CBS: Jussie Smollett ‘Concocted Staged Attack’ After Hate Letter ‘Didn’t Get Enough Attention’

Empire Actor Jussie Smollett “concocted” A “staged Attacked” Against Himself After Receiving A Racist Letter Addressed To Him Failed To Evoke A “bigger Reaction,” A Source Tells Cbs 2.

“When the letter didn’t get enough attention, he concocted the staged attack,” one source told CBS 2’s Brad Edwards, who reported “other sources corroborated that information.”

A letter contained “white powder” was delivered on January 22 to a Chicago set where Empire was filming in the days leading up to the alleged staged assault. In a statement to CNN, Chicago police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi confirmed a HAZMAT team scrambled to Cinespace Studios, where the program was being shot, after the letter was found.

The substance was found to be powdered aspirin.

According to TMZ, Smollett had received a letter at Fox studios which read “Die Black fag.”

The FBI is probing the matter, said Guglielmi. – READ MORE