Farrakhan tells ‘sweetheart’ Rep. Omar not to apologize for Israel comments

Notorious Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan defended Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., for implying on Twitter last week that the pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC compensated lawmakers in exchange for supporting the Jewish state.

In remarks at the NOI’s annual Saviours’ Day celebration Sunday at Chicago’s United Center, Farrakhan condemned lawmakers who pressed Omar to apologize in the wake of her remarks.

“Sweetheart, don’t do that,” Farrakhan said, addressing Omar. “Pardon me for calling you sweetheart, but you do have a sweet heart. You sure are using it to shake the government up, but you have nothing to apologize for.”

Omar tweeted on Feb. 10 that congressional support of Israel was “all about the Benjamins, baby,” a reference to a 1997 rap song by Puff Daddy. When Batya Ungar-Sargon, the opinion editor of The Forward newspaper, asked Omar who she thought “is paying American politicians to be pro-Israel,” the congresswoman answered: “AIPAC!” – READ MORE