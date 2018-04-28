Politics
NASTY: Texas Dem group crops Melania out of viral presidents photo
Democratic Party members in Lubbock, Texas, have been getting blasted on Facebook for cropping First Lady Melania Trump out of a now-viral picture from Barbara Bush’s funeral.
The original photo features former presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama — posing alongside Melania and first ladies Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Michelle Obama.
Melania Trump cropped out of viral photo was 'an honest mistake' by Lubbock Co. Democratic Party https://t.co/IMwRVNIP66 pic.twitter.com/dyOkrcIMhd
— KXXV CenTex News Now (@KXXVNewsNow) April 26, 2018
Someone at Lubbock Democratic Party Headquarters posted the edited version on Sunday and later claimed they did it by accident. But Facebook users weren’t buying it. – READ MORE
