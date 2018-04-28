True Pundit

Politics

CNN’s Jim Acosta Attempts Damage Control After Insulting the Intelligence of Trump Supporters

Posted on by
Share:

CNN reporter Jim Acosta is trying to walk back comments he made earlier this week that appear to insult the intelligence of President Donald Trump’s supporters.

In the wake of backlash, Acosta backtracked in a statement on Twitter, writing, “Regarding my interview with Variety, my comments have been twisted by some outlets. As you can plainly see, I’m not referring to Trump supporters. I am talking about people who threaten journalists.”

He went on to share his subsequent remarks, in which he addressed his concern “that a journalist is going to be hurt one of these days” due to the “rhetoric coming from the President of the United States.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

CNN's Jim Acosta Attempts Damage Control After Insulting the Intelligence of Trump Supporters
CNN's Jim Acosta Attempts Damage Control After Insulting the Intelligence of Trump Supporters

"They don’t have all their faculties and in some cases their elevator might not hit all floors."

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: