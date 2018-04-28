CNN’s Jim Acosta Attempts Damage Control After Insulting the Intelligence of Trump Supporters

CNN reporter Jim Acosta is trying to walk back comments he made earlier this week that appear to insult the intelligence of President Donald Trump’s supporters.

In the wake of backlash, Acosta backtracked in a statement on Twitter, writing, “Regarding my interview with Variety, my comments have been twisted by some outlets. As you can plainly see, I’m not referring to Trump supporters. I am talking about people who threaten journalists.”

Regarding my interview with Variety, my comments have been twisted by some outlets. As you can plainly see, I'm not referring to Trump supporters. I am talking about people who threaten journalists. Links to transcript and video below. https://t.co/SpEBiyVyQd pic.twitter.com/KZ7tkllEHQ — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 25, 2018

He went on to share his subsequent remarks, in which he addressed his concern “that a journalist is going to be hurt one of these days” due to the “rhetoric coming from the President of the United States.” – READ MORE

