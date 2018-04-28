Media Silent on Lawsuit Alleging Major Clinton Campaign Finance Law Violations

The mainstream media continued to press its priority — attacking President Trump for perceived crimes, despite lack of evidence — while largely ignoring a federal lawsuit by Dan Backer and others showing evidence that 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, through the Hillary Victory Fund, colluded with the Democratic National Committee in violation of federal campaign-finance law.

Backer, board chairman of Accuracy In Media, filed the suit not on behalf of AIM but in his role as counsel to the Committee to Defend the President.

So far, only conservative media like The Federalist and Townhall have reported on the lawsuit, and it’s unclear whether the mainstream media, which highly favored Clinton in the 2016 race, will cover this bombshell story.

Backer laid out the case in a column for Investor’s Business Daily.

Hillary Victory Fund solicited six-figure donations from major donors, including “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane and Calvin Klein, and routed them through state parties en route to the Clinton campaign. Roughly $84 million may have been laundered in what might be the single largest campaign finance scandal in U.S. history.- READ MORE

