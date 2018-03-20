NASTY: John Oliver Targets Pence Daughter’s Children’s Book. Then His Followers Spam The Book’s Amazon Page With Hateful Garbage.

On Monday, a charming children’s book written by Vice President Mike Pence’s daughter, Charlotte Pence, and illustrated by Pence’s wife, Karen Pence, launched at Amazon.com. The book is a perfectly lovely tour of the White House and Vice Presidential living quarters narrated by the family bunny, Marlon Bundo. It’s titled Marlon Bundo’s Day In The Life of the Vice President. My four-year-old daughter loves it.

First, HBO comedian John Oliver released a book called A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo, supposedly written by Marlon Bundo with Jill Twiss, and illustrated by EG Keller. That was designed as a slight against Pence; he launched into a rant about how Pence supposedly hates gay people, then said he would be releasing the competing book. This book is about homosexual rabbits: Marlon is gay and falls in love with Wesley while living at the Naval Observator. The bad guy: Stink Bug, who looks like Mike Pence.

But it wasn’t sufficient to launch a book specifically designed to target an innocent children’s book with propaganda about how Republicans hate gay people/rabbits. Oliver’s followers then went to the Amazon page for Charlotte Pence’s book and spammed it with one-star reviews. – READ MORE

