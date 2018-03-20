Mississippi enacts law banning most abortions after 15 weeks

Mississippi’s governor signed a law Monday banning most abortions after 15 weeks’ gestations, the tightest restrictions in the nation.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant has frequently said he wants Mississippi to be the “safest place in America for an unborn child.”

House Bill 1510’s only exceptions are if a fetus has health problems making it “incompatible with life” outside of the womb at full term, or if a pregnant woman’s life or a “major bodily function” is threatened by pregnancy. Pregnancies resulting from rape and incest aren’t exempted.

Mississippi previously tied with North Carolina for the nation’s strictest abortion limits at 20 weeks. Both states count pregnancy as beginning on the first day of a woman’s previous menstrual period. That means the restrictions kick in about two weeks before those of states whose 20-week bans begin at conception. – READ MORE

