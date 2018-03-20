Rep. Steve King on the Omnibus Spending Battle: ‘Let’s Fund the Whole Wall and Let’s Build It All’

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) told Breitbart News Sunday hosts Matthew Boyle and Amanda House that Congress should fund the wall in the ensuing omnibus spending battle, saying, “Let’s fund the whole wall and let’s build it all.”

Rep. King told Breitbart News Sunday about the incoming omnibus spending bill that Congress has to pass before this Friday.

King declared:

Well, this method of governing is just so messy that it puts any member of Congress in a position where maybe you can pick one thing and then beat the drum to try to keep that from getting slipped in there. Or you can beat the drum and try to get it slipped in to get the funding. Of course, there’s a list of things that I want to see: let’s fund the wall, let’s fund the whole wall, and let’s build it all. I used to say let’s build the wall until they stop going around the end. – READ MORE

