Nasty Don Lemon Trashes Black Pastor Who Met Trump: ‘Why Should Anyone Take You Seriously?’ (VIDEO)

In a shameful display Monday night, CNN host Don Lemon viciously attacked his guest, Pastor Bill Owens, for daring to meet with President Trump. Lemon progressively got nastier with his antagonistic questioning when Owens wouldn’t call the President, racist. Lemon even went so far as to attack the pastor’s Christian faith and character.

Lemon started the interview by asking if any of the black faith leaders and pastors had raised “concerns” about the Baltimore tweets with the President. Owens said there may have been “something said in passing” but he didn’t “tune in to negative talk” and the purpose of the meeting was to address how to help inner city youth. But Lemon kept badgering, askinganother three times: