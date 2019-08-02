Are Dems Prepping Michelle Obama For A Hail-Mary Toss Against Trump?

Having watched two nights of Democratic Party infighting and left-ism, Filmmaker Michael Moore exclaimed that former first lady Michelle Obama is the one person who could “crush” President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

“The only way to remove Trump is to crush Trump,” Moore said.

“And that’s the question that has to be asked. Who can crush Trump? Who’s the street fighter?

…There is one person that would crush Trump – and she hasn’t announced yet. And her last name rhymes with Obama. In fact, it is Obama – Michelle Obama.”