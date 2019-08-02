Lost in translation? Ghana parliament members seem to sleep, scoff through Pelosi speech

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stumbled and slurred her words through a meandering address to the Parliament of Ghana on Wednesday to mark the 400th anniversary of the first enslaved Africans arriving in America.

The embarrassing performance, amid a field trip with the Congressional Black Caucus and Rep. Ilhan Omar, was designed to highlight America’s partnership and support for the African nation, and it undoubtedly left an impression.

Pelosi’s remarks were rife with her trademark gaffes, slurred words, and mispronunciations, as well as numerous self-aggrandizing references to Democrats in Congress that drew more than a few interesting reactions from members of parliament, who at times seemed to be sleeping, while others scoffed.

Pelosi opened her address with high praise for her “distinguished delegation” and Ghana officials, before delving into festivities in Jamestown, Virginia Wednesday marking the beginning of slavery in America, and Ghana’s focus on 2019 as “the year of return” for those affected by the slave trade. – READ MORE