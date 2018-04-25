View our Privacy Policy

NASTY: Comedian Says She Dreams Of Donald Trump Dying

Comedian Kristina Wong ignited controversy Tuesday by tweeting about how she dreams of Donald Trump dying Monday.

Wong tweeted at first lady Melania Trump:

Wong is a comedian and writer. She is not the same person as Breitbart News reporter Kristina Wong. – READ MORE

