NASTY: Comedian Says She Dreams Of Donald Trump Dying

Comedian Kristina Wong ignited controversy Tuesday by tweeting about how she dreams of Donald Trump dying Monday.

Wong tweeted at first lady Melania Trump:

I can’t imagine what it feels like for George HW Bush to be a widow but Melania, I dream of the day you will be a widow all too often. — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) April 24, 2018

Wong is a comedian and writer. She is not the same person as Breitbart News reporter Kristina Wong. – READ MORE

