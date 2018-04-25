WATCH: CNN Goes to Commercial After Its Own Analyst Rebels Against Network Agenda

The latest instance of the mysterious CNN cutoff happened Monday, when CNN’s national security commentator, Mike Rogers, was interviewed about the Russia investigation.

Rogers, a former congressman who’s also had stints with the Army and FBI, said that if no evidence against the president is turned up, it’s time to end the “eternal investigations” involving Trump and Russian collusion.

“Listen, at some point, you know where I stood on all this,” Rogers said. “I believe Mueller should have the freedom to do the investigation. The IG report on both what the FBI did and what the Russians were up to, all of that’s really important.”

However, he said that “at some point you have to stop. This has been going on for a long time.” – READ MORE

