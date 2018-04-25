View our Privacy Policy

Wait, What Is Kourtney Kardashian Doing Advising Congress?

Kourtney Kardashian spoke on Capitol Hill Tuesday in support of a bill to more strictly regulate personal care products.

Kardashian briefed Senate staffers with the Environmental Working Group to back the Personal Care Products Safety Act of 2017, which would require personal care companies to tell the Food and Drug Administration what ingredients they include in their products and register their facilities with federal authorities.

It has been 80 years since a law was passed that regulates these items.

Coincidentally, her sister Kylie Jenner has a new cosmetics line which she is also involved in, and she told the Senate staffers how it avoids using “toxic chemicals.” One attendee told People that Kardashian “side-stepped” questions about what type of chemicals were in the product. – READ MORE

