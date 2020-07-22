Andrew Cuomo Claims People Are Now Fleeing To New York Because It’s ‘Safe’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo claimed people are moving into New York to escape surging coronavirus cases in other states and threatening to cause another spike.

Cuomo said that his state is now seen as a “safe” state while speaking at a Monday press conference. He declared a major victory in the ongoing fight against the virus after New York reported zero deaths from coronavirus on July 12, the first time hitting that benchmark since March.

The Democratic governor now says that New York’s progress in fighting the virus has outpaced other states and that people are moving to New York looking for a safe haven from the pandemic. The people moving into the state may cause the virus to increase again, he said.

“The problem is you have it now increasing in 40 states across the nation. How do you keep the virus in 40 states from coming into New York? We now have people coming to New York fleeing from the other states because it’s the ‘safe’ state,” Cuomo said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --