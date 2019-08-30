NASCAR declines gun ads citing ‘gradual shift’ on their stance

Shooting sports supplier K-VAR wrote on its blog last week:

In March and April 2019, several firearms retailers and manufacturers were contacted by National Event Publications, Official media sales agent for the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA, NHRA, & USA Today Lifestyle. The pitch was to buy advertising in the official program for the last 26 races of the season. K-Var opted to advertise, as did at least 16 other manufacturers or retailers including CZ-USA, Beretta, Daniel Defense, and others. The deadline to have our artwork submitted for approval was April 19, 2019.

Then, on August 19, 2019 (four months later) we were contacted by National Event Publications with the following message.

We just heard from NASCAR on a number of gun related ads and unfortunately, due a gradual shift in NASCAR’s position on guns, these ads must be edited/changed—especially those that are depicted as assault-style rifles/sniper rifles. NASCAR is still open to some of the less controversial gun accessories, concealed carry, or classes.

K-VAR noted that "AK-47s, AR-15s, and scoped rifles have all been featured in the past."