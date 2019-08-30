WATCH: Graham Wants Obama To Take The Stand Over Campaign That Targeted Trump

Speaking on Fox News Thursday night, when asked whether he would like to see former President Barack Obama take the witness stand to be questioned about what he knew about the counterintelligence investigation against the Trump campaign, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated bluntly, “Absolutely.”

Graham stated:

… the counterintelligence investigation, there is no real credible evidence I’ve seen to suggest that Papadopoulos actually was working with the Russians, that came from our own people that told him about the Clinton emails. The bottom line is who briefed President Obama if anybody about the counterintelligence investigation against the Trump campaign. And finally, why did they not tell the Trump campaign that they had concerns about people working for him tied to Russia. That’s what you’re supposed to do in a counterintelligence investigation.

Host Sean Hannity asked, “Would you agree with Andy McCarthy that any counterintelligence investigation has to have a President behind it and Strzok and Page referred to the White House wanting to know every detail. Does that mean that Barack Obama, the president at the time should be asked what he knew and when he knew it about all this?”

Graham answered, “I can’t imagine an investigation of the Republican nominee for president. Counterintelligence investigation of his campaign was not approved at the highest level. I cannot imagine it happening without somebody in the White House knowing about it. And the question for me is who told Obama. And when you find out who that person is you begin to put the puzzle together.” – READ MORE