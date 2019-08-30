Trump Orders Creation of U.S. Space Command to Establish American ‘Dominance’

President Donald Trump on Thursday directed his administration to establish a U.S. Space Command that will help America achieve “dominance in space.”

The space command operation, which was directed by the president and will be undertaken by the Defense Department, will be “established as the newest unified combatant command under the Department of Defense and will include forces from all Military Services.”

“When it comes to defending America, it is not enough to merely have an American presence in space. We must have American dominance in space.” Trump said.

“United States Space Command will be established as the newest unified combatant command under the Department of Defense and will include forces from all military services,” according to information provided by the White House. – READ MORE