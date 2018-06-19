NASA’s Curiosity rover snapped an amazing selfie as it was swallowed by a Martian dust storm

Mars isn’t a great place to be right now. Well, it’s really never a great place to be, at least not for the past billion years or so, but the past few weeks have been especially rough as a massive dust storm is rapidly swallowing up the planet. The storm has already caused NASA’s Opportunity rover to shut down due to lack of sunlight, and now as the storm spreads towards Curiosity, NASA took the opportunity to grab a pretty awesome rover selfie.

The image, which was captured in bits and pieces and then stitched together by NASA and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory to create an “armless” selfie, shows the dusty rover sitting quietly on the Mars landscape as the sky slowly turns a burnt orange.

The severity of the dust storm near Curiosity doesn’t really compare to what Opportunity is currently experiencing. As NASA previously stated, the Opportunity rover has essentially witness day turn to night, with little to no sunlight filtering down to the robot and leaving its solar panels and batteries craving energy.

As you can see by the image — which was touched up by digital artist Seán Doran and posted to Flickr — Curiosity can at least still see its surroundings, even if everything is bathed in an orangish hue. – READ MORE

