Enough With the Faux Outrage Over Illegal Alien Family Separation

I regret to inform you, the mainstream media is at it again.

The liberal press is hammering the Trump Administration because executive departments, at the behest of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, are separating parents and children when apprehended crossing the border illegally. The headlines give the whole gamut:

President Trump and his allies have pushed back against the unjust uproar over this policy. The simple refrain is “It’s the law.” Yes, the administration is correct. It’s codified in federal immigration statutes that individuals are not allowed to break into the United States.

It’s common for adults on trial to be separated from their children during court proceedings, too.

The idea that law-breaking parents are never separated from their kids flies in the face of reality. When Americans commit crimes in the United States, they are arrested, tried, and if found guilty, convicted. If they are parents, they are separated from their kids due into incarceration. During the trial process, if they cannot afford bail or are not given the option, then they are separated from their kids as well. In more severe cases, they lose custody of their children even after they completed their sentence.

But still, the press jumped all over Sessions for quoting the Bible to enforce the nation’s laws. They write that AG Sessions was using Scripture to justify specifically the separation of migrant children from their law-breaking parents. Here’s the verse: “Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God.” (Romans 13:1) Sessions’ broader argument focused on full and equal application of the law. – READ MORE

